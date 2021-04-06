Telangana

Coal mines officers plea on retirement age

The Coal Mines Officers Association of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd has thanked Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao increasing the retirement age for employees of public sector undertakings along with State government staff from 58 years to 61 years and requested the SCCL management to implement it in the coal company immediately. In a statement, president of CMOA J. Ramesh and general secretary N.V. Rajasekhar requested the company management to implement the retirement age increase along with other welfare schemes.

