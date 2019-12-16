Telangana

Coal miner killed in accident

A coal miner working underground in RK 6 mine fifth seam in Srirampur area of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited, in Mancherial district, died on Monday when his head accidentally got crushed under a coal tub.

He was a general mazdoor but was working as a cable boy on a self dumper loader when the accident took place, according to an official source.

