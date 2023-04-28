HamberMenu
CNG, 95 octane petrol launched at HPCL outlets

Director-Marketing Amit Garg said CNG will give a boost to eco-friendly mobility network and HPCL will roll out poWer95 across the country, beginning with metros

April 28, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Price stability, lower maintenance costs and less emissions are making CNG a preferred transportation fuel, according to HPCL Director-Marketing Amit Garg.  

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) has launched compressed natural gas (CNG) facility at its outlet in Karmanghat and poWer95 petrol at the company-owned outlet at Osmania University in Hyderabad.

Director-Marketing Amit Garg launched the new services in the presence of officials and customers, HPCL said in a release.

Mr. Garg, who inaugurated the CNG facility with BGL chairman R.K. Jain, said CNG stations will give a boost to eco-friendly mobility network across the country. CNG is fast becoming a preferred transportation fuel because of price stability, lower maintenance costs and less emissions, he said.

Speaking at the launch of poWer95, the 95 octane premium petrol brand of HPCL at COMCO at Osmania University, the HPCL Director said that the product is a perfect example of eco-friendly and engine-friendly fuel.

On the road ahead, he said sale of poWer95 would be started across the country, beginning with metros. poWer95 has an octane rating of 95 while the regular petrol is rated at 91 octane. Higher octane lowers the knocking tendency of the fuel, which in turn increases thermal efficiency and gives superior and clean combustion of the fuel.

The premium, higher-octane fuel is for cars and bikes and developed in-house by HPCL’s state-of-art research and development centre, Bengaluru, the company said.

