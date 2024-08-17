CM’s recent foreign tour to share govt. vision on promoting industrial, service sectors: Sridhar Babu

IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu said that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s recent tour to USA and South Korea was intended to share the Telangana government’s vision to promote industrial and service sectors to MNCs and industrialists settled abroad.

He dismissed the Opposition’s accusation as a mere propaganda against the government. The Opposition parties are envious of the performance of the Congress government in wooing investments, he said at a press conference at the Secretariat on Saturday.

Mr. Sridhar Babu, who accompanied the Chief Minister during the recent tour, announced that the government would unveil a new industrial policy soon, with its focus on Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). He emphasised the productivity of the tour, revealing that 19 investment commitments and Memoranda of Understanding were finalised, totalling ₹31,500 crore investments, which would create 30,750 jobs.

He also highlighted plans to improve basic amenities, including roads and power supply, in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, to attract investments beyond the Hyderabad region.

The Minister criticised the BRS government for failing to release ₹3,700 crore subsidy sanctioned for SC/ST entrepreneurs over the past decade. He assured that the new MSME policy, expected within weeks, would address such issues.

He also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to honouring all MoUs signed during the BRS rule, and appealed to investors not to worry considering the campaigns against the financial condition in Telangana. Amara Raja Energy and Mobility will continue its projects in Telangana despite minor concerns, he said.

The Minister accused BRS of harming the State’s prospects through false propaganda regarding finances and industrial policies.