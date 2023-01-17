CMs of three States arrive in Hyderabad

January 17, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Hyderabad

Chief Ministers of three opposition ruled States arrived in the city to participate in the public meeting organised by Bharat Rashtra Samiti at Khammam on Wednesday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Singh Mann landed in a special flight at the Begumpet airport on Tuesday evening while Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan arrived at 9.30 pm. Samajwadi Party president and Uttar Pradesh former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav too arrived in the city late in the evening.

In addition, CPI general secretary D. Raja was among the visitors who came to attend the maiden public meeting of the BRS (erstwhile Telangana Rashtra Samiti). The public meeting has been planned as a prelude to the efforts of the BRS to make its presence felt at the national-level.

It comes in the light of Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao’s strong pitch for an alternative model at the national-level that could propel the country into the league of developed nations by effectively leveraging the natural and skilled human resources available. The visiting leaders are expected to have breakfast with BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday morning.

They would then depart to Yadadri temple and from there to Khammam in two helicopters.