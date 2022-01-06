CM’s lenience emboldening criminals in TRS: Congress

Action demanded against Kothagudem MLA Vanama

The government has come under stringent criticism from the Congress over the delay in arresting Vanama Raghavendra, son of Kothagudem MLA of the ruling TRS Vanama Venkateshwara Rao, who allegedly abetted the suicide of a family in Paloncha in Kothagudem district.

In a series of press conferences addressed by senior Congress leaders, including Member of Parliament Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, Congress Legislature Party leader Bhatti Vikramarka and Madhu Yaskhi Goud, the leaders said it was heart-wrenching to see the selfie video of Ramakrishna, who ended his life along with his wife and two young daughters.

In the video being circulated on social media, Mr. Ramakrishna accused Mr. Raghavender of demanding that Ramakrishna bring his wife along to settle the family issue in which the MLA’s son has no locus standi. “No man would like to hear such words about his wife from a third person. I’m a common man and I can’t fight against such powerful people. Feeling humiliated I am committing suicide along with my family,” he said in the video.

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, in a statement, asked whether Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was blind to such serious developments in the State. He said IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao, who tweets on all issues, has not even condemned the suicide leave alone promising action against the accused.

Mr. Reddy demanded a judicial inquiry or probe by a senior IPS officer into the incident and also fast track court to complete the trial. He said Ramakrishna’s video clearly exposed how the ruling TRS party leaders were harassing common people to the extent that they are preferring death over humiliation. “People are helpless under TRS regime with some of them going to the extent of taking their own lives to protect their dignity and honour,” he said.

Alleging that the lenience of the Chief Minister on taking action against the TRS leaders involved in crimes, he said they were fearlessly resorting to murders, kidnapping, rapes and extortion. He recalled the brutal murder of a lawyer couple Gattu Vaman Rao and Nagamani in Manthani in broad daylight, and involvement of TRS leaders in it. “They are getting emboldened by CM’s inefficiency to take action.”

Mr. Bhatti said the police has not taken any action against Raghavender in the seven similar pending complaints against him. People have lost confidence in Telangana police as they have turned into the TRS cadre and this was a dangerous sign for society. He demanded that the Chief Minister call for an all party meeting on the deteriorating law and order situation in the State.