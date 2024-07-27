CM’s language against L&T not good for investment: KTR

Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) working president and former Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao objected to the language used by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in the Assembly against a prestigious company, L&T, and said that such uncalled for comments would send a wrong signal to the investors in Telangana.

“L&T is not a small company and carries prestige in its image and work across the country. Warning them to send to jail is uncalled for,” he said in a chat with reporters in the Assembly on Saturday.

He was responding to Chief Minister’s comments on L&T in the discussion related to Metro Rail project. “Such comments paint a negative picture of the State government and will hit investments,” he said.

Shadow Cabinet

The former Minister alleged that a Shadow Cabinet is running the State and not Cabinet Ministers. He named a few people close to Mr. Revanth Reddy and his two brothers. “These four people close to the CM include politicians and a junior officer in the CMO who are taking decisions, without the concerned Minister’s notice, on land settlements and land allotments,” he claimed.

