CM’s language against L&T not good for investment: KTR

‘Shadow Cabinet of CM’s close friends ruling the State’

Published - July 27, 2024 09:13 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) working president and former Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao objected to the language used by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in the Assembly against a prestigious company, L&T, and said that such uncalled for comments would send a wrong signal to the investors in Telangana.

“L&T is not a small company and carries prestige in its image and work across the country. Warning them to send to jail is uncalled for,” he said in a chat with reporters in the Assembly on Saturday.

He was responding to Chief Minister’s comments on L&T in the discussion related to Metro Rail project. “Such comments paint a negative picture of the State government and will hit investments,” he said.

Shadow Cabinet

The former Minister alleged that a Shadow Cabinet is running the State and not Cabinet Ministers. He named a few people close to Mr. Revanth Reddy and his two brothers. “These four people close to the CM include politicians and a junior officer in the CMO who are taking decisions, without the concerned Minister’s notice, on land settlements and land allotments,” he claimed.

