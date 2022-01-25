CM’s greetings on Republic Day

Calls upon people to strengthen federal spirit

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao greeted people on the eve of 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday.

The sovereign right of the people to elect their governments for self-rule was the hallmark of the Indian democracy, the largest democracy in the world. Unity in diversity was another major feature of the country where different cultures and traditions live together symbolizing the concept of universal brotherhood.

The federal structure incorporated in the Constitution was aimed at decentralization of power which would strengthen the democratic foundations and the states had become the face of the country. Protection of the rights of the States in the country, a Union of States, would further enhance the prestige of the country, he said. The Chief Minister said Telangana, the newly formed State, was displaying the spirit of federalism right from its inception. Efforts had been made to ensure that politics did not interfere in the administrative process and this had ensured that the State had become a role model for others. He called upon people to rededicate themselves to strengthening the federal spirit provided by the makers of the Constitution.