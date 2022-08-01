CM’s Delhi visit for contractors bills: Revanth

In open letter to KCR demands crop loss payment of ₹20,000 per acre

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy has alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s visit to New Delhi was aimed at getting the money and loans to clear the pending bills of contractors instead of seeking assistance for flood victims.

In an open letter addressed to the Chief Minister on Monday, Mr. Revanth Reddy said that instead of trying to address the problems being faced by farmers due to heavy rains and floods the Chief Minister has tried to mobilise funds to clear the pending bills of contractors.

“Farmers in the State have incurred heavy loss due to floods and rains in the last one month. Some 15 lakh acres of crop out of the total 72 lakh acres was lost by the farmers resulting in an economic loss of ₹1,500 crore. R&B, Panchayat Raj, Irrigation, Municipality and Power departments have incurred a loss of about ₹1,400 crore. You have sent a report to the Centre and washed off your hands instead of preparing a report on crop loss,” said Mr Revanth Reddy in his letter.

Detailing the crop loss district-wise, the TPCC president recalled how the fields were filled with sand and mud making it difficult for farmers to take up the cultivation again.

Mr. Revanth Reddy demanded the government to pay a compensation of ₹20,000 per acre to farmers, ₹1 lakh for pump sets, allotment of houses to those who lost their dwellings, ₹10 lakh to those who died in the floods, two years moratorium on all loans repayment and passing a unanimous resolution in the Assembly and sending it to Centre seeking assistance.