CM’s decision to skip Liberation Day celebrations due to MIM pressure: Laxman

Updated - September 14, 2024 07:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

BJP’s National OBC Morcha president and Rajya Sabha member K. Laxman flayed Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for his reported decision to not attend the Telangana Liberation Day celebrations to be held in the city on September 17. This decision is due to pressure from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), he alleged.

Speaking to the media after inspecting the arrangements for the Liberation Day fete at Parade Ground on Saturday, Mr. Laxman expressed regret over the government’s call to skip the event, which is being officially organised by the Central government for the past three years.

Comparing Mr. Revanth Reddy with former CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Mr. Laxman said that both KCR and Mr. Revanth Reddy “act under the influence of the MIM”. He questioned the government’s reluctance to fully embrace Telangana Liberation Day, likening its importance to Independence Day and calling for its inclusion in school curricula. He also called for the preservation of historic sites linked to Telangana’s struggle against the Razakars, urging that places such as Parkal and Byranpalli be converted into inspirational centres and museums.

The BJP leader highlighted the Centre’s commitment to showcasing the history of Telangana’s liberation, with the Union Ministry of Culture organising a parade and cultural programmes at Parade Ground on September 17. Mr. Laxman warned that people would not tolerate any political appeasement over the State’s legacy. Former MLAs Chintala Ramachandra Reddy and Prem Singh Rathore were also present.

