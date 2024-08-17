GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM’s comments on BRS-BJP merger below the office he holds: Gudur

Published - August 17, 2024 08:44 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s comments on the merger of BRS with BJP in the State were much below the dignity of the office he is holding, given the fake narrative being spread on social media, said BJP committee member Gudur Narayana Reddy.

“Mr. Revanth Reddy giving credence to such rumours will not only belittle the image of the CMO but also of serious politics, he said on Saturday.

In a statement, he said that Congress has been inducting BRS MLAs into it one by one. Already 10 MLAs have joined the Congress. Media reports suggest that six more are going to join soon. Show me one example of any BRS MLA who joined the BJP in the recent past. While you have been continuing the spree of inductions, how can you blame BJP for party hopping?” he asked.

“In Bhuvanagiri, Congress has taken over the municipality by winning over the BRS councillors. Congress is admitting leaders of other parties with utter disregard to ideologies and policies,” he said. With such a bad history, the CM cannot speak on BRS-BJP merger.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.