CM’s comments on BRS-BJP merger below the office he holds: Gudur

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s comments on the merger of BRS with BJP in the State were much below the dignity of the office he is holding, given the fake narrative being spread on social media, said BJP committee member Gudur Narayana Reddy.

“Mr. Revanth Reddy giving credence to such rumours will not only belittle the image of the CMO but also of serious politics, he said on Saturday.

In a statement, he said that Congress has been inducting BRS MLAs into it one by one. Already 10 MLAs have joined the Congress. Media reports suggest that six more are going to join soon. Show me one example of any BRS MLA who joined the BJP in the recent past. While you have been continuing the spree of inductions, how can you blame BJP for party hopping?” he asked.

“In Bhuvanagiri, Congress has taken over the municipality by winning over the BRS councillors. Congress is admitting leaders of other parties with utter disregard to ideologies and policies,” he said. With such a bad history, the CM cannot speak on BRS-BJP merger.