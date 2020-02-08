CM’s brother in law passes away

Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhara Rao’s brother in law Parvathaneni Rajeswara Rao (84) passed away here on Saturday.

Rajeswara Rao was husband of Mr. Chandrasekhara Rao’s second sister and hailed from Marimadla village of Rajanna Sircilla district.

Chief Minister on receipt of information rushed to Mangapuri in Alwal and paid his homage and consoled the members of the bereaved family.

Ministers K. T. Rama Rao and Harish Rao also went to Mangapuri and paid their respects to the departed soul.