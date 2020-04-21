Telangana

CMRF donations

Hyderabad-based Biological Evans Limited company has donated ₹ 1 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support measures and programmes launched by the State government to contain coronavirus. Company’s MD Mahima Datla, director Indira Raju gave the cheque to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan here on Tuesday.

J. B. Group of Educational Institutions, with the support of its staff and faculty, has contributed ₹30 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) and the cheques were handed over to IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao by J. V. Krishna Rao, secretary of the J. B. Educational Society and J. Vamsidhar Rao, secretary of Joginpally B. R. Educational Society. Earlier, the group donated ₹15 lakh to the CMRF and ₹5 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund.

