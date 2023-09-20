HamberMenu
CMO’s WhatsApp channel to disseminate info in real time

Initiative by the CMO in collaboration with the digital media wing of the IT dept

September 20, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Taking forward the Information Technology advances to reach out news about the government to common man, the Telangana Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) has started a WhatsApp channel to disseminate information to the people about the developments.

The new channel will enable the people to know about the news about the activities of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in real time. Interested people can join the channel through WhatsApp to join the application either on mobiles or from the desktop. Mobile users could join the group selecting updates and those using desktops should click on channels. After clicking + button, they should opt for Find Channels and then type Telangana CMO in the textbox, which could be confirmed by the green tickmark adjacent to it. Pressing the ‘follow’ button would enable users to view the releases/statements sent by the CMO from time to time. Interested users could also scan the QR code to join the group and the initiative would be maintained by the digital media wing of the IT department in coordination with the CMO.

Telangana

