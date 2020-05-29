CMO to ‘chase’ single window clearances for building permissions

HYDERABAD

29 May 2020 21:43 IST

TS-bPASS would come into operation from June 2

Top officials of the Department of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA & UD) informed the real estate developers and architects that a ‘chasing cell’ will be formed in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) to resolve any issues concerning the proposed TS-bPass — the single window clearance and self-certification for building permissions scheduled to become operational from June 2.

This cell will be akin to the TS-iPASS cell formed in the CMO when the quick process of industrial licensing regime was introduced, they were told at the second TS-bPASS webinar conducted by Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India-Telangana (CREDAI-TS) on Thursday. Some 342 developers, architects and consultants participated.

Director of MAUD S. Balakrishna, Chief City Planner Devender Reddy, Director of Town & Country Planning (DTCP), Officer on Special Duty for Buddha Purnima Project (BPP) and nodal officer for e-services of MA&UD Harinath Reddy took part in the online show where they answered close to 200 questions for three hours.

Single application

Welcoming the initiative, CREDAI-TS president Ch. Ramachandra Reddy said that under TS-bPass there won’t be any need to apply for individual permissions from fire services, Airports Authority, Water Board and others with the new system automatically sending request for ‘no objection certificates’ from the departments concerned.

MA&UD officials clarified their respective dedicated teams in various wings will be trained to handle the online work so as not to repeat the teething issues faced with the DPMS — Development Permission Management System (DPMS). For plots up to 58.55 sq.mts a self-declaration for ₹1, and from 58.55 to 500 sq.mts is pre-approved for G+2 residential (not apartments) where a citizen can apply to the TS-bPass and start work without waiting for 21 days.

Deemed permission

After 21 days, a technical person will visit the site for inspection and if everything is clear, a signed copy of the permission can be downloaded by the applicant after 42 working days of the application date. For plots above 500 sq.mts or for plots below 500 sq.mts but for permission to construct above G+2, TS-bPass should be applied through Auto-DCR.

Then, various departments will respond if there are any shortfalls within 15 days. If there is no response within 15 days, the permission is deemed to be given. Permissions will also be granted automatically in 21 days if there are no shortfalls in the applications, it was explained. Fees too will be generated during the process.