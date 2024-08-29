ADVERTISEMENT

CM will visit Vikarabad district on Sept 10 and 11 for RRR extension, says Parigi MLA

Published - August 29, 2024 11:11 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Vikarabad District Congress Committee (DCC) president and Parigi MLA T. Rammohan Reddy said that Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had responded positively to his request to ensure that Regional Ring Road (RRR) passes through Vikarabad and Parigi constituencies.

Speaking to the media after meeting the Chief Minister at the Secretariat in Hyderabad on Wednesday (August 28, 2024), Mr. Rammohan Reddy reminded that he had undertaken a hunger strike during the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) rule to advocate for the extension of RRR to these constituencies.

The DCC president added that Mr. Revanth Reddy had promised to visit Vikarabad district on September 10 and 11. During his visit, the CM is expected to inaugurate the four-lane road project from Appa Junction to Manneguda, which has been sanctioned with a budget of ₹800 crore. The foundation stone for Puduru navy radar station, a project worth ₹2,500 crore, will also be laid.

The MLA said that the issue of merging Gandid and Mohammedabad mandals of Mahbubnagar district into Vikarabad district was also brought to the Chief Minister’s attention.

