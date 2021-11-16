Telangana

CM welcomes international recognition to Bhoodan Pochampally

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has welcomed the international recognition achieved by Bhoodan Pochampally village of Yadadri Bhongir district which is set to be named as one of the best tourism villages by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation.

The village was one among the three nominated under the category and the award would be presented during the WTO’s annual meeting slated to be held at Madrid from November 30 to December 3. The Chief Minister said the steps taken for revival of Telangana’s culture under self-rule are ensuring that historic places in the State secured international recognition.


