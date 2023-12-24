CM warns police against “misuse and abuse” of friendly policing

December 24, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has warned the police officials against “misuse and abuse” of friendly policing system, asserting that such practices will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

“Friendly policing and friendly approach does not mean being friendly with criminals indulging in sale and use of ganja and banned drugs and treating those guilty of crimes as friends. Police should clearly understand this. There is a need to listen to the complaints of the common man,” he said adding the government was prepared to appoint officials to strengthen the system at the grassroots level.

The Chief Minister wanted the police officials to deal sternly with criminal elements, particularly those indulging in the sale of prohibited ganja, drugs and narcotics while special emphasis should be laid on cyber crime. “Ganja is available in small towns and even in schools and colleges. Police officials who took stringent steps to root out terrorists and other elements should deal with the drug menace in the same spirit,” he said.

Mr. Revanth Reddy made these remarks during his inaugural address at the conference of district Collectors, superintendents of police and senior officials of the State government on Sunday. He expressed concern that the State was catching up with Punjab in drug culture targetting the youth. “I have some information in this regard and not sure whether the police have it or not?” he said.

The Chief Minister said the nature of conventional crime had changed and cyber crime was the biggest challenge faced by the police. The police officials should accordingly give special focus to this aspect and deal stringently with those indulging in such practices. Emphasis should be on monitoring social media and taking immediate action against those circulating provocative content/messages with a view to create problems.

Mr. Reddy was particularly concerned about the sale of spurious seeds claiming it was more dangerous than “terrorism”. Reminding how companies were promoting the sale of spurious seeds, he exhorted the officials concerned not to spare anyone “however big their position might be” indulging in the menace.

Recalling how the police were seizing the properties of those found guilty of drug trafficking and those facing cases registered by the Enforcement Directorate, he wondered why the same action was not being initiated against companies indulging in the sale of spurious seeds. “Why do they (firms selling spurious seeds) not have accountability? Why is that their assets are not being seized?” he asked directing the officials to amend the relevant acts if they had no provisions in this regard.