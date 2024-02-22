CM wants steps in advance for ensuring drinking water supply in summer   

February 22, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed the officials to take necessary steps in advance to ensure drinking water supply during the summer months, avoiding scope for shortfall.

The Chief Minister reviewed the supply situation in the coming months in the light of reports that water level in major reservoirs reached dead storage level. Accompanied by Ministers N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, the Chief Minister discussed the problems that could arise in water supply and the steps that should be taken to tackle the situation. Officials of Irrigation, Municipal Administration, Panchayat Raj and Rural Water Supply departments were present. They briefed the Chief Minister about the storage levels in reservoirs and the quantum of water that would be required to meet the demand in the summer months.

Mr. Revanth Reddy said all households in urban, rural areas as well as hamlets and SC colonies should be provided with safe drinking water. The departments concerned should prepare comprehensive action plan in this direction. Officials told the Chief Minister that neighbouring Andhra Pradesh was drawing more than 9 tmcft from Nagarjunasagar project in the name of drinking water needs. Mr. Revanth Reddy wanted the officials to be cautious about such claims and take steps to ensure that water from Nagarjunasagar project was not diverted for other purposes.

When officials informed that drawing of water from Nagarjunasagar and Srisailam projects for drinking purposes would require permission from the Krishna River Management Board, Mr. Revanth Reddy directed them to prepare a comprehensive estimate of the requirement and communicate to the KRMB accordingly.

Officials told the Chief Minister that the State should request Karnataka government for release of water from Narayanpur reservoir in the event of shortfall in Jurala project and Mr. Revanth Reddy wanted it to be the last option. Officials should instead explore the options of tapping water from sources that were neglected following the launch of new schemes. He cited Kagna river which could be tapped for meeting the requirements of Tandur and Kodangal constituencies, but was neglected after the launch of Mission Bhagiratha. Similar opportunities were present in other parts of the State and the officials should work out modalities to utilise them.

The Chief Minister wanted repairs to be taken up for borewells, wells and motors wherever necessary and the officials could utilise ₹1 crore or more from the ACDP funds sanctioned to MLAs. He said several villages in Adilabad district were yet to get safe drinking water, but the “wrong reports” furnished by the previous government claiming coverage of 99 per cent households through Mission Bhagiratha saw to it that Telangana was denied funds under Jal Jivan Mission from the Central government.

Officials concerned should therefore ensure that factual reports were submitted to the Centre after thorough assessment at the field level. He directed Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari to hold video conference with the district Collectors to review the water supply situation within two days to arrive at an understanding of the ground level situation so that remedial measures could be planned.

The Chief Minister enquired about reports that field level staff of Rural Water Supply Department were not being paid salaries and was told that they did not get salaries for two years now. Mr. Revanth Reddy directed the Finance department officials to release funds so that salaries for the field level staff could be paid.

The Chief Minister wanted steps to be taken to ensure that there was no shortage of drinking water in the Greater Hyderabad jurisdiction. Officials informed the Chief Minister that there were no problems as such and in the event of shortage in supply, steps could be taken to bridge the gap from supplies through Yellampally and Nagarjunasagar projects.

The Chief Minister advised the officials to prepare prepare plans after assessment of the situation at the micro level. Responding to a complaint that police were not allowing movement of water tankers in some areas, the Chief Minister directed senior police officials to see that water tankers were allowed till the end of summer season.

