ADVERTISEMENT

CM wants payments from AP for utilising assets allocated to TS in AP Reorganisation Act 

January 05, 2024 12:32 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - HYDERABAD

Revanth Reddy requests Amit Shah to cooperate in division of assets and liabilities between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh 

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Chief minister A. Revanth reddy with Union Minister of Home Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has requested the Central government to extend its cooperation in the division of assets and liabilities between the two Telugu States, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister has requested the Centre to take steps to ensure that the neighbouring AP government make payments for utilising the assets belonging to Telangana along with the interest, since the bifurcation of the State almost 10 years ago.

Mr. Revanth Reddy made the request during his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi late on Thursday evening. The development assumes significance in the light of delays in the apportionment of assets and liabilities including the Schedule IX and Schedule X institutions between the successor States. Almost a decade after the bifurcation, Mr. Revanth Reddy in his capacity as the Chief Minister of Telangana requested the Centre to act on the utilisation of assets belonging to Telangana by the neighbouring States. The Chief Minister had also requested the Union Home Ministry to focus on the institutions not mentioned in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 which were claimed by the AP government in violation of the provisions of the Reorganisation Act. He sought the Central government’s attention on the bifurcation of assets pertaining to AP Bhavan in the national capital.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US