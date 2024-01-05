CM wants payments from AP for utilising assets allocated to TS in AP Reorganisation Act 

January 05, 2024 12:32 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has requested the Central government to extend its cooperation in the division of assets and liabilities between the two Telugu States, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister has requested the Centre to take steps to ensure that the neighbouring AP government make payments for utilising the assets belonging to Telangana along with the interest, since the bifurcation of the State almost 10 years ago.

Mr. Revanth Reddy made the request during his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi late on Thursday evening. The development assumes significance in the light of delays in the apportionment of assets and liabilities including the Schedule IX and Schedule X institutions between the successor States. Almost a decade after the bifurcation, Mr. Revanth Reddy in his capacity as the Chief Minister of Telangana requested the Centre to act on the utilisation of assets belonging to Telangana by the neighbouring States. The Chief Minister had also requested the Union Home Ministry to focus on the institutions not mentioned in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 which were claimed by the AP government in violation of the provisions of the Reorganisation Act. He sought the Central government’s attention on the bifurcation of assets pertaining to AP Bhavan in the national capital.