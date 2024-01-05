GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM wants payments from AP for utilising assets allocated to TS in AP Reorganisation Act 

Revanth Reddy requests Amit Shah to cooperate in division of assets and liabilities between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh 

January 05, 2024 12:32 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Chief minister A. Revanth reddy with Union Minister of Home Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday.

Telangana Chief minister A. Revanth reddy with Union Minister of Home Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has requested the Central government to extend its cooperation in the division of assets and liabilities between the two Telugu States, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister has requested the Centre to take steps to ensure that the neighbouring AP government make payments for utilising the assets belonging to Telangana along with the interest, since the bifurcation of the State almost 10 years ago.

Mr. Revanth Reddy made the request during his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi late on Thursday evening. The development assumes significance in the light of delays in the apportionment of assets and liabilities including the Schedule IX and Schedule X institutions between the successor States. Almost a decade after the bifurcation, Mr. Revanth Reddy in his capacity as the Chief Minister of Telangana requested the Centre to act on the utilisation of assets belonging to Telangana by the neighbouring States. The Chief Minister had also requested the Union Home Ministry to focus on the institutions not mentioned in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 which were claimed by the AP government in violation of the provisions of the Reorganisation Act. He sought the Central government’s attention on the bifurcation of assets pertaining to AP Bhavan in the national capital.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.