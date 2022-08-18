CM wants no compromise on quality of works on new Secretariat complex 

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao inspecting the works on Secretariat complex along with officials on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has directed the Roads and Buildings department officials to ensure that there is no compromise on the quality of works pertaining to the integrated secretariat complex, works on which are progressing at a brisk pace.

The Chief Minister wanted the R&B officials and the construction agency, Shapoorji Pallonji Group, to ensure that the works on the integrated complex were taken up in such a manner that they attract the visitors arrangement wise as well as in aesthetic sense. The Chief Minister visited the new Secretariat premises on Wednesday to inspect the progress of the ongoing works. He went round the complex to check the completed works and enquired as to whether the project was progressing as per the designs finalised by the government.

He wanted the officials concerned to take steps to see that works on the construction of the complex as well as those pertaining to internal and external features were taken up simultaneously. Adequate care should be taken while executing works pertaining to the domes as well as interiors while new models should be selected in case of the furniture.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister who inspected the Ministers’ chambers, meeting halls and other works made several suggestions. He wanted greenery and landscaping works of latest standards to be taken up in the two-acre area in the midst of the complex as well as on the premises of the Secretariat. He enquired about the quality of the material that was being used for grills, red stone and the drainage facilities that were being created in the new complex besides checking the facilities that were being put in place in the area earmarked for visitors lounges.

He instructed the officials concerned to complete mud filling works along the boundaries while steps should be taken to see that parking of vehicles of VIPs, foreign delegates and others was comfortable.