Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directed the district Collectors to adopt a humanitarian approach in acquiring land for national highway projects.

Addressing a review meeting at the Secretariat here on Wednesday, Mr. Reddy emphasised the importance of ensuring that farmers receive maximum compensation as per the law. Reviewing the challenges faced by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Telangana, Chief Minister Reddy questioned the delays in land acquisition despite government support. Collectors cited the discrepancy between government registration prices and market prices as a primary reason for farmers’ reluctance to part with their land.

The Chief Minister instructed Collectors to engage directly with farmers to resolve the issue. He also mentioned his request to Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to treat the southern and northern parts of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) as a single project, which, he said, received in-principle approval. Officials were advised to expedite the necessary steps, including a tripartite agreement between the State government, Central government, and NHAI. The Chief Minister ordered immediate action to remove obstacles in land acquisition, particularly in the northern part of the RRR. Yadadri Bhuvanagiri Collector Hanmanth K. Jendage reported legal challenges, which the Chief Minister directed to be countered by next Friday to lift a High Court stay.

During the meeting, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, participating via video conference from Khammam, highlighted the convincing process for farmers regarding compensation. He opposed the conversion of the Khammam-Aswaraopet road into a State highway, insisting it remain a national highway.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka urged NHAI officials to construct service roads in many villages and underpasses where necessary for agricultural access. NHAI project member Anil Chaudhary agreed to consider these proposals. The Chief Minister also addressed the issue of transferring forest land for road projects in the Armor-Jagtial-Mancherial and Vijayawada-Nagpur corridors. He instructed the Collectors of Nizamabad, Mancherial, and Mahabubabad districts to allocate alternative government lands and ensure coordination between the Revenue and Forest Departments to facilitate road construction.

Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy requested NHAI project member Anil Chaudhary to commence the expansion of the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway to six lanes, as land acquisition has been completed. Mr. Chaudhary assured him that work would begin within two months.

Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari and other officials attended the meeting.