CM wants board for Yadagirigutta on the lines of TTD  

He seeks status report on the pending works of the temple town

Published - August 30, 2024 06:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has asked the Endowments Department officials to take steps to create a temple board for Yadagirigutta on the lines of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

He asked the officials to submit a status report on the Yadagirigutta Temple Development Authority, and sought to know about the pending works related to the temple town and said the works taken up could not be left mid way.

He wanted the officials to take the development of the temple town to the next level and asked them to submit a report on the works that should be taken up to provide amenities to pilgrims. The report should be prepared keeping the future needs in view, he said exhorting the officials concerned to speed up works pertaining to gold plating of the Rajagopuram.

