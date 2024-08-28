CM wants alignment of RRR southern side to protect State’s interests  

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has asked the officials concerned to take steps to ensure that the alignment of the southern side of Regional Ring Road (RRR) protects the interests of the State.

“The alignment of the southern side of the RRR should be in consonance with the proposed fourth city where educational, health and other needs of the residents are expected to be taken care of,” the Chief Minister gave these instructions during a review meeting on the RRR with senior officials late on Wednesday evening. The meeting discussed about the developments related to the southern side of the RRR, radial roads and the highway connecting the proposed dry post in the State.

Mr. Revanth Reddy suggested several changes in the alignment of the RRR last week and the officials concerned informed him that these changes had been incorporated in the design of the regional ring road. The Chief Minister, however, pointed out some deficiencies in the changed design and wanted the officials concerned to make changes accordingly, keeping the larger public interests in mind.

The meeting discussed about the progress of works on the radial roads proposed to be taken up connecting ORR with the RRR. The Chief Minister directed the officials concerned to complete the land acquisition in advance. But they should adopt a humanitarian attitude in the process so that the interests of the residents were not harmed. Officials had been directed to provide maximum compensation for the acquired lands in addition to ensuring that the affected families were given other benefits from the government.

In respect of the dry port, the officials concerned had been directed to consider the traffic from Machilipatnam and Kakinada ports as well as the possible route that would be permitted by the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh government for transport of goods. Officials should keep the interests of Telangana in mind while finalising plans pertaining to the dry port and plans for the proposed greenfield highway between the two States should be prepared accordingly.

The meeting discussed about the proposed inland waterways in tune with the preference accorded by the Central government on development of this facility. Mr. Revanth Reddy asked the officials concerned to study the success rate of the inland waterways and ascertain whether these could be implemented in the State.

Mr. Revanth Reddy evinced keen interest on developing night safaris at three locations on ORR and RRR link between Raviryal and Amangal and directed the officials to prepare an action plan in this direction. The city was uniquely placed with international airport and forest area located in the vicinity and this could be effectively utilised for tourism promotion.