CM urged to waive power, water bills

Sangareddy MLA T. Jagga Reddy has demanded the government to waive the electricity and water bills for these two months and also the porperty tax for the year as people were suffering without any money and work.

At a press conference here, Mr. Jagga Reddy said Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekar Rao should also consider paying the house rents of poor people though the government has given orders staying collection of rents from the tenants for three months.

He said people can’t raise any loans in the present circumstances as private lenders or government will not be keen to lend unlike governments who can raise loans easily. So it is all the more important that the government come to the rescue of poor people.

Mr. Reddy said the Congress leaders and activists were on the ground helping the poor and coordinating the COVID19 relief measures. Party leaders have also helped the migrant labourers apart from raising their issues continuously to draw government’s attention. He also asked the BJP leaders to put in efforts to get more Central assistance to Telangana.