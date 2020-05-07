CM urged to roll back PG medical, dental fee hike

AICC secretary and former MLA Challa Vamshichand Reddy has urged the government to withdraw the fee hike of PG medical and dental courses that have been increased by 100% in Telangana in April this year.

Mr. Vamshichand, who was a medical student, said he knows the pain of middle class families who can’t afford to pay such huge amounts and are forced to leave the course. “I am writing this letter with no political intention but as a son of a middle-class government employee who struggled to pay for my medical course. I strongly condemn the immoral decision of the government to hike the fees of the PG Medical and Dental students by 100%” he said in a letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Demanding the immediate roll back of the enhanced fee, he said it is very difficult for a poor and middle class student to pay an amount of ₹ 14 lakh for the PG course. This would not only be a unbearable direct burden on the student but also indirectly on the patients who come for treatment to these doctors. Moreover, hiking the fees of the doctors, who have been the frontline warriors in this corona pandemic crisis since day one, is very unfair and insensitive.

He said it was unfortuante that the GO was issued on April 14 when the country was in lockdown and expected the government to stand by the students during the tough economic situations that the country was facing today. “Let us not over burden our medical graduates with such unfair decisions,” he said.