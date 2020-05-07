CM urged to react on AP drawing water from Srisailam

Congress leader and former minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy has demanded that the Chief Minister convene an all-party meeting on the additional withdrawal of water from Srisailam by the Andhra Pradesh government.

He said several Telangana districts would suffer if the diversion of water continues by the AP government from Pothireddypadu and asked whether the Chief Minister had given the rights of Jurala water to the neighbouring state. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao should immediately respond and move the court or else Telangana would suffer.

The former minister alleged that when the entire State was suffering under lockdown due to coronovirus pandemic, the Chief Minister was concentrating on tenders in irrigation projects. He said ₹ 1200 crore worth tenders have been called for the Seetharama project when there was no money with the State and it was nothing but indulging in corruption through loans. He also demanded the government to cancel the tenders for lifting the third TMC from Kaleshwaram.