CM urged to hand over land to Navy

Former Parigi MLA T. Rammohan Reddy met Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao in the Assembly and sought handing over 2,900 acres of Forest Department land for the establishment of Low Frequency Radar Station of the Indian Navy at Pudur mandal of Parigi constituency.

Mr. Reddy said the project will come up with investment of ₹ 1800 crore and will have senior officers from all over India stationed there. It will generate local employment. and also be a pride to Telangana State that such a project has come to it.

He reminded the CM that the government of Telangana has issued the G.O. for allotment of land in 2017 itself but land has not been handed over to the Indian Navy. He requested the Chief Minister to direct Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Shobha to handover the land at the earliest.