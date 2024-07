Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (Legal, Human Rights and RTI department) chairman Ponnam Ashok Goud on Tuesday appealed to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to appoint advocates to the posts of Director of Prosecution and deputy directors of prosecutions, as stipulated in Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhitha. Mr. Ashok Goud said the government should consider advocates with 15 years of experience for the posts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.