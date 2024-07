Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (Legal, Human Rights and RTI department) chairman Ponnam Ashok Goud on Tuesday appealed to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to appoint advocates to the posts of Director of Prosecution and deputy directors of prosecutions, as stipulated in Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhitha. Mr. Ashok Goud said the government should consider advocates with 15 years of experience for the posts.