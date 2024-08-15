ADVERTISEMENT

CM unveils pylon of SRLIP, three pumps of the lift irrigation project operationalised in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem

Published - August 15, 2024 03:36 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

P Sridhar
P. Sridhar

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy unveils the pylon of the Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project (SRLIP) before switching on the first pump of the SRLIP at Pusugudem in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Thursday (August 15, 2024). | Photo Credit: Screengrab of a video

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy unveiled a pylon at Pusugudem village in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district before switching on the second pump of the Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project (SRLIP) on Thursday (August 15, 2024) afternoon.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Roads & Buildings Minister KomatIreddy Venkat Reddy have switched on the third and first pumps of the SRLIP at Kamalapuram and B G Kothuru villages simultaneously marking the operationalisation of the three pumps of the SRLIP coinciding with the 78th Independence Day.

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka switching on the third pump of the Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project (SRLIP) at Kamalapuram village in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Thursday (August 15, 2024). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

To irrigate 6.74 lakh acres

The SRLIP is intended to draw 70.40 tmc of water from Godavari river at the Dummugudem anicut to irrigate 6.74 lakh acres in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam and Mahabubabad districts.

It is designed to cater to a new ayacut of 3.28 lakh acres and stabilisation of existing ayacut of about 3.45 lakh acres under major and medium irrigation projects including Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) left canal, Wyra and Palair reservoirs as well as the Lankasagar project.

A view of the third pump house of the Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project (SRLIP) at Kamalapuram village in Mulakalapally mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The foundation stone for the SRLIP was laid during the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) rule in 2016. It is expected to be completed in all respects within two years, official sources said.

BRS ridicules Congress’s claims of executing Sita Rama LI project

The Chief Minister is scheduled to address a public meeting to mark the completion of the State-wide implementation of crop loan waiver up to ₹2 lakh in Wyra town of Khammam district this afternoon. 

