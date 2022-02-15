CM to visit Naranayakhed on February 21
To lay foundation stone for Basaveswara and Sangameswara
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is scheduled to visit Narayankhed in Sangareddy district to lay foundation stone for two lift irrigation schemes — Sangameswara and Basaveswara on February 21. He is also expected to address a public meeting there on the occasion.
According to Andol MLA Ch. Kranthi Kiran, a preparatory meeting is being held at Jogipet on 16 with party leaders. Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao would participate in the meeting and interact with them.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.