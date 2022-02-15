CM to visit Naranayakhed on February 21

To lay foundation stone for Basaveswara and Sangameswara

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is scheduled to visit Narayankhed in Sangareddy district to lay foundation stone for two lift irrigation schemes — Sangameswara and Basaveswara on February 21. He is also expected to address a public meeting there on the occasion.

According to Andol MLA Ch. Kranthi Kiran, a preparatory meeting is being held at Jogipet on 16 with party leaders. Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao would participate in the meeting and interact with them.