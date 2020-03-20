CM to visit Karimnagar today

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will visit Karimnagar city on Saturday to personally monitor the measures that were taken there to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Chief Minister was scheduled to visit Karimnagar on Friday itself, but the visit was deferred in view of the video-conference being conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Ministers and Health Ministers of different States Friday evening. The district administration had initiated a series of measures to prevent the spread of the virus after it was revealed that some people who came from Indonesia to Karimnagar have tested positive for the virus.

The Chief Minister himself is personally monitoring the situation from time-to-time giving necessary suggestions to the administration which gave good results. Except for those who came from Indonesia, none was tested positive so far in Karimnagar. In this background, the Chief Minister, accompanied by a high level team of officials, has decided to visit the city on Saturday to get first hand information about the measures taken to check the spread of the virus.

According to an official release, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao would later hold a review meeting with senior officials.