Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao puts off visit Karimnagar

The proposed visit of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao to Karimnagar on Saturday has been postponed.

The Chief Minister who rescheduled his visit to Karimnagar city has decided to postpone the visit as it could obstruct the work undertaken by different departments to ensure that there was no scope for spread of the virus. The Chief Minister planned to visit Karimnagar on Friday, but deferred the programme because of the video conference convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with chief ministers and health ministers of all States.

The district administration had initiated a series of measures to prevent the spread of the virus after it was revealed that some people who came from Indonesia to Karimnagar have tested positive for the virus.

The Chief Minister himself is personally monitoring the situation from time-to-time giving necessary suggestions to the administration which gave good results. Except for those who came from Indonesia, none was tested positive so far in Karimnagar. In this background, the Chief Minister, accompanied by a high level team of officials, has decided to visit the city on Saturday to get first hand information about the measures taken to check the spread of the virus. According to an official release, the Chief Minister would later hold a review with senior officials.