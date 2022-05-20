CM to unfurl tricolour at Public Gardens on June 2

CS reviews arrangements for PM’s visit to city

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will unfurl the national flag at Public Gardens on June 2, coinciding with the State formation day.

The Chief Minister will pay tributes to martyrs at the Telangana martyrs memorial at Gun Park before proceeding to unfurl the tricolour, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said. The Chief Secretary instructed the police department to make necessary security and traffic arrangements from May 27 to June 2 in this direction.

At a meeting with senior officials to review the arrangements, Mr. Somesh Kumar asked the Roads and Buildings officials to ensure barricading, security lighting and sun shades as per feasibility. Likewise, the Information and Public Relations department officials had been asked to install public address system and LED screens at the venue.

The GHMC officials were directed to make arrangements for cleaning, levelling and maintenance of sanitation and hygiene. It was also decided to ensure supply of drinking water, provision of uninterrupted power supply and provision of ORS packets at the venue. The Culture department was asked to organise a Kavi Sammelan at Ravindra Bharati the same day evening.

Reviewing the arrangements for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the city on May 26, the Chief Secretary said the Prime Minister was slated to participate in a programme being organised by the Indian School of Business. Officials should follow each and every procedure properly as per protocol with effective coordination between all line departments so as to ensure that there was no communication gap.