CM to take stock of COVID-19 situation today

HYDERABAD

26 May 2020 22:05 IST

Government worried by rising number of cases

With rising cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the State, the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to take stock of the situation and explore options to contain the spread of the virus.

The Chief Minister has convened a meeting of the senior officials on Wednesday to review the situation arising out of the spread of the virus. The meeting has ostensibly been convened to review the situation out of the rising cases of the coronavirus in the State and the possible impact the increase in the number of cases. The government is obviously worried about the steep rise in the cases of COVID-19.

The development comes in the light of the increase in the number of positive cases in the State in spite of the precautionary measures that had been taken including the manner in which the persons tested positive had been admitted to designated hospitals. There has been criticism that testing of the people had not been in synchrony with other States which had been testing more people.

The meeting would also discuss about the status of the lockdown and whether to continue with the ongoing restrictions. The deliberations would focus on the whether to continue the ongoing measures or to make any changes in the existing method followed in Hyderabad relating to opening of the shops that are opened on rotation basis. In addition, the focus would be on the onset of the monsoon and the measures that should be adopted when it comes to agriculture.

The deliberations would focus on details like availability of seed, fertilisers and other essential output in villages. The meeting would also deliberate on the issues relating to the State Formation Day on June 2 where it would be decided on the mode of organising the celebrations.