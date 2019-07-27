CM to take editors to see Kaleshwaram

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to take the editors, bureau chiefs of print and electronic media on a visit of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project soon.

According to officials of the CMO, the visit is expected to be taken up over the next couple of days or in the first week of August, depending on the weather conditions.

An official press release on Saturday stated that lifting of Pranahitha water has already been commenced in the multi-stage lift irrigation project Kaleshwaram. Pump back of water was in progress from Medigadda and Annaram barrages and it was likely to taken up from Sundilla in a couple of days. About 20 tmc ft water was already stored in the three barrages.

Editors and bureau chiefs would be taken by three helicopters and other media representatives would be taken by road on the visit to the Kaleshwaram barrages and pump houses.