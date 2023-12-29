ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana CM to take a decision on attending Davos meeting

December 29, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Chief Minister is yet to decide whether to send a delegation or lead the delegation to the meeting

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy (on the left) and IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu. | Photo Credit: File | By Arrangement

There is no clarity on whether Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Minister for Information Technology D. Sridhar Babu will attend the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland from January 16 to January 18.

IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said that they have provided all the information like the format of the meeting and the attendees to the Chief Minister’s Office and the Minister for IT. It is for the Chief Minister to decide whether to lead the delegation or send one on behalf of the State government.

The annual World Economic Forum meeting brings together top decision-makers from government, business, and civil society to address major global issues and priorities for the year ahead. This year it will primarily focus on exploring the opportunities enabled by the new technologies and their implications on decision-making and global partnership.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana is one of the new states that used to make best use of the platform attracting investments to the State. The trend started in the combined Andhra Pradesh with then Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu making a pitch for investments and it was vigorously pursued by late Y.S. Rajashekhar Reddy and by K.T. Rama Rao after the formation of Telangana.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US