Telangana CM to take a decision on attending Davos meeting

December 29, 2023

There is no clarity on whether Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Minister for Information Technology D. Sridhar Babu will attend the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland from January 16 to January 18.

IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said that they have provided all the information like the format of the meeting and the attendees to the Chief Minister’s Office and the Minister for IT. It is for the Chief Minister to decide whether to lead the delegation or send one on behalf of the State government.

The annual World Economic Forum meeting brings together top decision-makers from government, business, and civil society to address major global issues and priorities for the year ahead. This year it will primarily focus on exploring the opportunities enabled by the new technologies and their implications on decision-making and global partnership.

Telangana is one of the new states that used to make best use of the platform attracting investments to the State. The trend started in the combined Andhra Pradesh with then Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu making a pitch for investments and it was vigorously pursued by late Y.S. Rajashekhar Reddy and by K.T. Rama Rao after the formation of Telangana.

