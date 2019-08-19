CM to seek district collectors’ feedback on new Revenue Act

Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao, who has made it clear the government’s intention to bring in a New Revenue Act in tune with the present times and to bring in transparency and accountability by using information technology, will be taking the views and opinions of district collectors in a conference convened at Pragathi Bhavan here on Tuesday. The meeting will commence at 11.30 a.m. and will be attended by the ministers in his cabinet.

The New Revenue Act was envisaged to make it relevant to the present times as the old Revenue Act was basically enacted by the British.

Most of the terms found in the old Revenue Act were redundant now and add to the confusion of both the user as well as the government officials. Thus, the Chief Minister wanted the new Act to be simplified and easily understandable.

Accountability

The bigger task and challenge was to make the Revenue Act work for common people and farmers and make Revenue Department officers and staff accountable to the people in delivery of services and documents sought by them from time to time without scope for corruption.

He also wanted provisions for stern action against the officers and staff concerned if the service was not delivered within the stipulated time and spare common public from harassment.

In this context, Chief Minister wanted to take opinions from the collectors, based on their experiences at the field level about land management, and their suggestions to the new Act.

Instructions have also been issued to the collectors to come prepared to give their submissions and be part of the detailed and comprehensive discussions to be held to formulate guidelines for the new Revenue Act.

Action Plan

The meeting will also discuss about the implementation of the new Panchayat Raj and Municipal Act. The meeting will also deliberate on the proposed 60-day Action Plan to be implemented in villages and towns.

Since there is a need to discuss these three issues in-depth, the meeting may spill over to the next day, sources said.

Sources also said that the Chief Minister was keen on bringing about efficiency in administration.

“Since Revenue Department is the key department of governance linked to many other departments, Chief Minister is determined to streamline the revenue administration from grassroot to the district level,” they said.