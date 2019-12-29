CM to offer prayers at Vemulawada on Monday

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao is scheduled to visit Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Devasthanam in Vemulawada of Rajanna-Sircilla and offer prayers to the presiding deities on Monday.

The Chief Minister is expected to arrive by road. After darshan, he proposes to visit the Mid Manair Dam or the Sri Raja Rajeshwara (SRR) reservoir in Boinpalli mandal, which is filled to its brim for the first time. He would review the progress of Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project works about the lifting of waters from Asia’s biggest surge pool in Thippapur to the Ananthasagar and later to Mallannasagar.

Later, the CM would visit his private residence at Theegalaguttapalli on the outskirts of Karimnagar town for lunch. He would also meet the local TRS leaders and return to Hyderabad. The TRS leaders and police visited the private residence of CM and reviewed the security arrangements. The TRS district unit leaders have decided to accord a warm welcome to the CM in Karimnagar town and are making elaborate arrangements for the mobilisation of the public.

The Karimnagar district police have decided to make unprecedented security arrangements in Karimnagar town for the CM’s visit and the BJP rally in support of CAA and NRC on Monday.