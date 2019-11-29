CM to meet workers from all depots tomorrow

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who announced after the Cabinet meeting on Friday that he would soon invite five employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation from each depot and explain to them the status of affairs in the Corporation, decided to meet them on December 1 itself.

He instructed the RTC Managing Director to make arrangements for the travel of the RTC workers from all the 97 depots in the State for the meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday. Of five members from each depot, two members should be women and representation be given to all the communities, he said.

Chief Minister will interact personally with workers after their lunch at the Pragathi Bhavan and discuss all the issues related to the RTC threadbare with the workers. Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, RTC MD, executive directors, regional managers and divisional managers were also invited to the meeting.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Ajay Kumar thanked Chief Minister here on Friday for allowing RTC workers to join duties unconditionally and giving an assurance to take measures for the survival of the RTC and for deciding to directly interact with the workers.