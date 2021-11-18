Telangana

CM to lay foundation stones for new hospitals

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD 18 November 2021 22:21 IST
The foundation stone for new hospitals in and around Hyderabad limits would be laid by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said State Health Minister T Harish Rao after launching seven ambulances at a programme held in Koti on Thursday.

Of the seven, four have life-support systems. The emergency vehicles will be used at teaching hospitals such as Gandhi Hospital. There are a total of 429 ‘108 ambulances’ in the State. The Minister said that new vehicles will be pushed into service on need basis.

