CM to inspect Kaleshwaram works today

HYDERABAD

18 January 2021 23:55 IST

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is set to inspect the progress of works under the prestigious Kaleshwaram project, considered to be the lifeline of Telangana, on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to leave the city from Begumpet airport by helicopter at 10.10 a.m. and arrive at Kaleshwaram at 11 a.m. After darshan of the presiding deity at Kaleshwaram, he will leave for Lakshmi barrage at Medigadda, where he is scheduled to hold a meeting with the Irrigation officials.

Mr. Rao is expected to enquire about the progress of works and about the time lines set for the completion of the project, especially in the backdrop of commencement of lifting of the third TMC of water from Godavari river at the project site following which he will depart for the State capital.

