CM to inspect areas hit by unseasonal rains

March 22, 2023

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will tour Khammam, Warangal, Mahabubabad and Karimnagar districts on Thursday to inspect crop damage due to unseasonal rain and hailstorm.

According to the Chief Minister’s tour schedule released by his office on Wednesday, he will leave Begumpet Airport at 10:15 a.m. and first reach Ramapuram in Bonakal mandal of Khammam district. He will review the crop damage and meet the affected farmers and listen to their woes.

From there, he will reach Reddykunta tanda of Peddavangara mandal of Mahabubabad district and inspect the situation there. Mr. Rao will then reach Adavi Rangapuram of Duggondi mandal of Warangal district to inspect crop loss due to unseasonal rains and hailstorms. The Chief Minister will also tour Lakshmipuram in Ramadugu mandal of Karimnagar district to see for himself the crop loss.

