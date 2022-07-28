Telangana

CM to inaugurate police command control centre on Aug. 4

The police command control centre in Banjara Hills. | Photo Credit: File photo
Special Correspondent HYDERABAD July 28, 2022 19:19 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 19:19 IST

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will inaugurate the state of the art police command control centre, being constructed in the heart of the city, on August 4.

Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy visited the construction site on Thursday to check the progress of the ongoing works, the finishing works in particular. The Minister inspected works pertaining to the main entrance, portico, grand entry, museum, auditorium and other facilities, and directed the officials to expedite the finishing works. The officials can utilise additional manpower if need be to complete the works ahead of the inauguration day, he said.

The Chief Minister, he said, would visit the command control centre after formally inaugurating it and the officials and work agency concerned should make the necessary arrangements in this direction. In addition to modern facilities, arrangements are being made to enable visitors to view the city from the 14th floor of the building.

Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy, city police commissioner C.V. Anand, R&B engineer-in-chief Ganapathy Reddy and other senior officials were present.

