CM to inaugurate new MLA quarters today

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will inaugurate the new MLAs Quarters at Hyderguda on Monday.

The Chief Minister accompanied by Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy will formally inaugurate the building and the ceremony would be preceded by a yagam and other traditional poojas by Legislative Affairs Minister V. Prashanth Reddy. The new MLA Quarters had been constructed on a sprawling 4.26 acre land in the heart of the city and the 12-storeyed building has 10 apartments each in all the floors except the ground floor where arrangements have been made for providing meeting halls for the MLAs to meet their constituents.

In addition to the apartments for the legislators, the complex has servant quarters, 36 quarters for the maintenance staff and dedicated accommodation for the security personnel. This apart, a commercial block had also been constructed for providing the necessary amenities to the legislators staying in the complex.

Designed at a cost of ₹166 crore, the Roads and Buildings department had spent ₹114 crore so far for the construction of the new complex. The works on complex construction were entrusted to contractors as early as 2011, but inordinate delays in the construction had seen cost overruns too. The new government took the matter seriously and cautioned the contractors against any further delays prompting the construction agencies to complete major chunk of work recently.