CM to inaugurate double bedroom houses at Kollur on June 22

June 20, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will be inaugurating the double-bedroom houses constructed at Kollur in Sangareddy district on June 22.

This is the largest and prestigious double bedroom houses complex in gated community-like apartments constructed at an estimated cost of ₹1,489 crore in 117 blocks by the government which would accommodate as many as 15,660 families spread over about 142 acres. While some apartments are with G+9 floors some are with G+10 floors. These apartments, being in close proximity of Hyderabad, are looking like any private apartments attracting every one.

Required water facility, 33/11 KV substation for power supply were also established. Each apartment complex would have two quality lifts and CC cameras are also being established.

The authorities have constructed as many as 118 shops and they would be rented. They are planning to meet the expenditure of the maintenance from the rental revenue in addition to a partial amount collected from the residents. However, the modalities were not yet worked out.

A committee with the residents would be established which would be entrusted with the responsibility of maintenance. Sewerage treatment plant is also being established here to treat the water that comes out of these apartments.

Though construction was completed about five years ago handing them over to the beneficiaries was delayed due to various reasons.

The Chief Minister would also lay foundation stone for the construction of a 200-bed superspeciality hospital at Patancheru on Thursday which would be constructed at an estimated cost of ₹185 crore.

Collector A. Sharath has held a review meeting with the officials at Patancheru on Monday and reviewed the arrangements for the the Chief Ministers visit.