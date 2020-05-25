CM to hold meet tomorrow on coronavirus

HYDERABAD

25 May 2020 23:11 IST

Also to discuss State Formation Day celebrations

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao will hold a high-level review meeting on situation of coronavirus outbreak and Agriculture in the monsoon and State Formation Day celebrations on May 27.

There will be discussion on the measures taken for the containment of coronavirus and implementation of lockdown. Decision will be taken on the steps to be implemented in future. A decision will also be taken whether to continue or to make any changes in the existing method followed in Hyderabad on opening of the shops as the shops are opened on rotation basis.

In view of the monsoon season there will be discussion on issues of agriculture, availability of fertilizers in the villages, availability of seeds. There will be discussion on how to celebrate the State Formation Day on June 2, a release from Chief Minister’s office in Monday night said.

